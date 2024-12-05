Left Menu

Arrest of Kosovo Veterans Ordered by EU-Backed Court

A European Union-backed court in The Hague has ordered the arrest of three Kosovo war veterans for alleged offenses against the administration of justice. The court, along with the Specialist Prosecutor's Office, was set up following a report involving grave allegations against Kosovo Liberation Army members.

05-12-2024
On Thursday, an EU-backed court based in The Hague ordered the arrest of three war veterans from Kosovo, alleging offenses against the administration of justice. This development was supported by ongoing operations from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and the EU's Rule of Law Mission or EULEX.

The Specialist Prosecutor's Office confirmed the arrests, which were reported by Kosovar media, following a 2011 Council of Europe report that involved serious accusations against Kosovo Liberation Army members. Though grave, the allegations, including organ trafficking, were not part of the court's indictments.

Since 2020, prominent KLA figures like ex-President Hashim Thaci have been in custody, facing charges for war crimes. The court continues to pursue justice for heinous acts during Kosovo's 1998-99 war, despite ongoing political tensions and Serbia's non-recognition of Kosovo's 2008 independence.

