Clash Over Compensation: Punjab Farmers and Police Face Off

Three police officers sustained injuries during a clash with farmers in Punjab's Mansa district. The farmers were en route to Bathinda in 50 vehicles to protest inadequate land compensation for a gas pipeline project, officials reported Thursday.

The confrontation occurred as around 300 farmers from the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) made their way from Sangrur and were halted at a Bhikhi police checkpost. Attempts to stop the convoy led to injuries, including fractures to Station House Officer Gurvir Singh's arms after being hit by a vehicle and farmers ramming through barricades.

The altercation continued at Ramdittewala Chowk, resulting in further injuries to officers. BKU leader Shingara Singh accused police of damaging vehicles and injuring farmers. Previously, farmers had clashed with police over compensation issues related to another project in Bathinda.

(With inputs from agencies.)