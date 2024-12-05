Authorities Attach Houses Under Unlawful Activities Act in Kashmir

Authorities have exercised their powers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to attach three properties in the districts of Shopian and Baramulla as part of ongoing anti-terrorism efforts, police reported on Thursday.

The properties, located in Shopian, are registered to Mohd Shafi Dar and Abdul Majeed Koka, respectively linked to individuals accused of terrorism. In Baramulla's Sopore area, a separate property was seized, belonging to Mohammad Subhan Khan.

This decisive action, executed with the presence of police officers and an executive magistrate, adheres strictly to legal protocols and signifies a robust counter-terrorism stance by Shopian police.

(With inputs from agencies.)