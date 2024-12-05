Authorities Attach Houses Under Unlawful Activities Act in Kashmir
Three houses in Shopian and Baramulla districts were attached by authorities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection to separate terror-related cases. These actions include properties linked to individuals associated with terrorism, with the process conducted under legal compliance.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have exercised their powers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to attach three properties in the districts of Shopian and Baramulla as part of ongoing anti-terrorism efforts, police reported on Thursday.
The properties, located in Shopian, are registered to Mohd Shafi Dar and Abdul Majeed Koka, respectively linked to individuals accused of terrorism. In Baramulla's Sopore area, a separate property was seized, belonging to Mohammad Subhan Khan.
This decisive action, executed with the presence of police officers and an executive magistrate, adheres strictly to legal protocols and signifies a robust counter-terrorism stance by Shopian police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teacher's Secret Arsenal: Greece's Latest Anti-Terrorism Bust
Militant Hideout Busted in Baramulla: A Victory for Security Forces
AIP's Call for Justice: Release and Representation for Baramulla Voice
Baramulla Police Bust Terror Hideout and Seize Drug Dealer's Assets
Baramulla Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Peddlers with Property Seizures