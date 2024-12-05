Left Menu

Authorities Attach Houses Under Unlawful Activities Act in Kashmir

Three houses in Shopian and Baramulla districts were attached by authorities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection to separate terror-related cases. These actions include properties linked to individuals associated with terrorism, with the process conducted under legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:21 IST
Authorities Attach Houses Under Unlawful Activities Act in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have exercised their powers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to attach three properties in the districts of Shopian and Baramulla as part of ongoing anti-terrorism efforts, police reported on Thursday.

The properties, located in Shopian, are registered to Mohd Shafi Dar and Abdul Majeed Koka, respectively linked to individuals accused of terrorism. In Baramulla's Sopore area, a separate property was seized, belonging to Mohammad Subhan Khan.

This decisive action, executed with the presence of police officers and an executive magistrate, adheres strictly to legal protocols and signifies a robust counter-terrorism stance by Shopian police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024