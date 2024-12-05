Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: High Court Demands Action

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a mandate to the state government for the prompt disposal of hazardous waste at the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, citing a persistent state of inertia that could lead to another disaster.

The court described the current situation as a 'sorry state of affairs' and ordered the removal and transportation of the toxic waste within four weeks. A failure to comply will result in contempt proceedings.

The directive follows decades of inertia since the 1984 gas leak tragedy, emphasizing the need for public safety and immediate action. The compliance report is due by January 6, 2025.

