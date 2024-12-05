Controversy Erupts Over OROP Pension Hike Denial

The Supreme Court heard a significant case on Thursday concerning the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. The Centre, acknowledging the frustration of retired Army captains awaiting pension adjustments, announced its decision to reject recommendations to increase pensions by 10 percent. Representing the government, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati disclosed this position to a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

This revelation came as an appeal against the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) in Kochi was under review. The tribunal had earlier directed the government to determine pension rates in line with the OROP framework. The delayed resolution has drawn the court's ire, emphasizing the urgency involved.

Introduced in 2015, the OROP scheme aims to equalize pensions across army ranks over time, yet discrepancies persist. Despite the 2016 appointment of a One Man Judicial Committee to address such issues, effective action remains pending. The central government's latest stance only extends the ongoing dispute, highlighting a significant unmet commitment within military pension policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)