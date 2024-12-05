Family Feud Turns Deadly in Land Dispute
A tragic family incident unfolded in a village where three brothers allegedly murdered and set their mother and sister ablaze over a land dispute. The bodies were discovered following a complaint by the elder daughter. The case, still in court, has intensified after this horrific event.
- Country:
- India
In a village marred by tragedy, three brothers, including two step-siblings, stand accused of brutally killing and burning their mother and sister in a heinous land dispute, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.
The shocking crime came to light following a report from the deceased's elder daughter, Savita, who informed authorities after discovering through a neighbor that smoke was emanating from the family home. Police swiftly responded, uncovering the grisly scene.
The land dispute stems from a division made by the victims' late husband, setting the stage for mounting tensions that culminated in violence. An FIR has been filed against the accused, and efforts are underway to detain them as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
