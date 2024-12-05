Family Feud Turns Deadly in Land Dispute

In a village marred by tragedy, three brothers, including two step-siblings, stand accused of brutally killing and burning their mother and sister in a heinous land dispute, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

The shocking crime came to light following a report from the deceased's elder daughter, Savita, who informed authorities after discovering through a neighbor that smoke was emanating from the family home. Police swiftly responded, uncovering the grisly scene.

The land dispute stems from a division made by the victims' late husband, setting the stage for mounting tensions that culminated in violence. An FIR has been filed against the accused, and efforts are underway to detain them as investigations continue.

