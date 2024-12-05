Left Menu

Puducherry Seeks Central Aid for Cyclone Fengal Recovery

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has appealed for Rs 614.88 crore from the central government to combat extensive damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and heavy rains. The funds will aid recovery across multiple sectors. A demand for a central team to assess the damage has also been made.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has made an urgent plea to Central authorities for interim financial assistance amounting to Rs 614.88 crore.

The aid is intended to cover damages resulting from Cyclone Fengal and severe weather, which have severely impacted the Union Territory. The memorandum detailed various sectors hit by the calamity.

The Chief Minister urged the central government to deploy a team to assess the damage and highlighted the immediate need for financial support for recovery efforts, including Direct Benefit Transfers to affected citizens.

