Left Menu

High Court Enforces Strict Safety Guidelines for School Buses in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated school buses to be equipped with GPS and CCTV and imposed driver regulations to improve safety. These directives came after a fatal 2018 accident. Guidelines include restrictions on bus age and driver offenses, pending state amendments to vehicle rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:05 IST
High Court Enforces Strict Safety Guidelines for School Buses in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stepped up safety measures for school transportation by imposing mandatory requirements for all school buses in the state. These vehicles must now be equipped with both GPS systems and CCTV cameras, enabling real-time tracking by parents via mobile phones.

In response to a fatal accident in 2018 that claimed the lives of four children, the court has also forbidden the use of buses older than 12 years and disallowed employing drivers with certain traffic offense records. The Indore bench outlined these measures while addressing a Public Interest Litigation related to the incident.

Justices Vivek Rusia and Binod Kumar Dwivedi emphasized the urgent need for policy implementation until the Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules receive official amendments. The guidelines aim to bolster safety for school buses used by both private and government educational bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024