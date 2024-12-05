Left Menu

Delhi Rally to Advocate Peace in Manipur

Over 20 civil society groups and student organizations have united to stage a rally in Delhi on December 22, urging reconciliation in Manipur. They plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present their demands. The rally emphasizes peace and coexistence amid ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

Amid the ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur, more than 20 civil society and student bodies are taking action by organizing a rally in Delhi on December 22. The bodies, which include the Committee of Peaceful Coexistence Manipur and the Manipuri Students Federation, aim to raise awareness about the need for reconciliation in the conflict-ridden state.

During a recent meeting, these groups agreed to form a 50-member delegation consisting of representatives from various communities to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their goal is to present concerns and demands under the theme of 'peace and coexistence.' The resolution includes a call for the Union government to initiate a peace process, prioritizing the resettlement of internally displaced persons and fostering dialogue among stakeholders.

The ethnic violence, which has claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless since May last year, started after the 'Tribal Solidarity March' opposed Meitei demands for Scheduled Tribe status. With the Meiteis primarily in the Imphal Valley and constituting about 53 percent of the population, and the tribals residing in the hill districts, the rally aims to promote mutual understanding and coexistence.

