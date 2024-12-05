Left Menu

Final Shot: The Brazen Midtown Murder of UnitedHealth Exec

New York City police are on the hunt for the suspect who shot and killed UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson in a targeted attack outside a Manhattan hotel. The attacker, after lying in wait, fled into Central Park. Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:16 IST
Final Shot: The Brazen Midtown Murder of UnitedHealth Exec
executive

New York City's police force is currently searching for the suspect behind the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. The brazen attack occurred outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, just before the company's annual investor conference.

The suspect, captured on security footage, was seen shooting Thompson from behind before fleeing the scene on an electric bike. The attacker, who was wearing a ski mask and hooded sweatshirt, evaded capture by disappearing into Central Park.

This shocking incident has left authorities scrambling to identify and capture the suspect, as public safety concerns rise amid the ongoing investigation. Police continue to explore possible motives for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024