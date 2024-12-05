Final Shot: The Brazen Midtown Murder of UnitedHealth Exec

New York City's police force is currently searching for the suspect behind the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. The brazen attack occurred outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, just before the company's annual investor conference.

The suspect, captured on security footage, was seen shooting Thompson from behind before fleeing the scene on an electric bike. The attacker, who was wearing a ski mask and hooded sweatshirt, evaded capture by disappearing into Central Park.

This shocking incident has left authorities scrambling to identify and capture the suspect, as public safety concerns rise amid the ongoing investigation. Police continue to explore possible motives for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)