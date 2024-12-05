Final Shot: The Brazen Midtown Murder of UnitedHealth Exec
New York City police are on the hunt for the suspect who shot and killed UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson in a targeted attack outside a Manhattan hotel. The attacker, after lying in wait, fled into Central Park. Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect.
New York City's police force is currently searching for the suspect behind the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. The brazen attack occurred outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, just before the company's annual investor conference.
The suspect, captured on security footage, was seen shooting Thompson from behind before fleeing the scene on an electric bike. The attacker, who was wearing a ski mask and hooded sweatshirt, evaded capture by disappearing into Central Park.
This shocking incident has left authorities scrambling to identify and capture the suspect, as public safety concerns rise amid the ongoing investigation. Police continue to explore possible motives for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)