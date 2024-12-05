Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide

The Israeli military's recent airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 39 Palestinians, including women and children. Amnesty International has accused Israel of genocide, a claim Israeli officials deny. The conflict continues to devastate Gaza, causing massive displacement and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of overnight airstrikes, the Israeli military killed at least 39 Palestinians in Gaza, medics reported on Thursday. Among the casualties were families residing in makeshift shelters in the Mawasi camp, who perished when their tents caught fire during the attack.

The strikes follow Amnesty International's recent report accusing Israel of genocide, a charge the nation vehemently rejects. Tensions remain high as both Israel and Hamas claim heavy casualties, with ongoing violence exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

In Gaza City, further Israeli strikes destroyed homes and claimed additional lives. The military asserts its operations target Hamas militants, while opponents argue Israel indiscriminately harms civilians. As the conflict rages on, calls for international intervention grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

