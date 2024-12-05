Escalating Tensions: Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide

In a series of overnight airstrikes, the Israeli military killed at least 39 Palestinians in Gaza, medics reported on Thursday. Among the casualties were families residing in makeshift shelters in the Mawasi camp, who perished when their tents caught fire during the attack.

The strikes follow Amnesty International's recent report accusing Israel of genocide, a charge the nation vehemently rejects. Tensions remain high as both Israel and Hamas claim heavy casualties, with ongoing violence exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

In Gaza City, further Israeli strikes destroyed homes and claimed additional lives. The military asserts its operations target Hamas militants, while opponents argue Israel indiscriminately harms civilians. As the conflict rages on, calls for international intervention grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)