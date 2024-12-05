Extradition Sought for Romanian Suspects in Journalist's London Stabbing
British prosecutors have authorized charges against two Romanian men linked to the stabbing of British-Iranian journalist Pouria Zeraati in London. The attack, suspected to be linked to Zeraati's work at Iran International, has led to an investigation by counter-terrorism police. Extradition proceedings are underway.
British prosecutors announced on Thursday that charges have been authorized against two Romanian suspects in relation to the stabbing of Pouria Zeraati, a journalist working for Iran International, in March.
Zeraati sustained leg injuries after the attack near his home in Wimbledon. Authorities suspect the attack is linked to his work at the network critical of the Iranian government. Counter-terrorism police are spearheading the investigation.
Arrests were made in Romania, and extradition proceedings for the suspects, Nandito Badea and George Stana, have commenced. This case highlights concerns over Iran's alleged use of proxies for overseas attacks.
