US Rebuts Amnesty's Gaza Genocide Claims

The United States disagrees with Amnesty International's claim of genocide by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. The State Department finds these allegations unfounded, despite Amnesty's report. Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel reaffirmed this stance during a news briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States has expressed disagreement with Amnesty International's recent conclusion regarding Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict. According to the State Department, the claim that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians is unfounded.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed the issue during a regular news briefing. He reiterated the U.S. position that allegations of genocide in Gaza are not supported by evidence, in contrast to the London-based Amnesty International's report issued on Thursday.

Patel's remarks underscore the U.S. government's ongoing support for Israel amid the continued debate over human rights in the Gaza region.

