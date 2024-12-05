US Rebuts Amnesty's Gaza Genocide Claims

The United States has expressed disagreement with Amnesty International's recent conclusion regarding Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict. According to the State Department, the claim that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians is unfounded.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed the issue during a regular news briefing. He reiterated the U.S. position that allegations of genocide in Gaza are not supported by evidence, in contrast to the London-based Amnesty International's report issued on Thursday.

Patel's remarks underscore the U.S. government's ongoing support for Israel amid the continued debate over human rights in the Gaza region.

(With inputs from agencies.)