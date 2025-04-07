Shifting Sands: Arab States' Ties with Palestinians
The relations between Arab states and Palestinians are complex, shaped by regional conflicts and shifting alliances. Historical events, like Jordan's civil war and Lebanon's sectarian violence, have led to tense ties while nations like Egypt and the UAE balance diplomacy with Israel and support for Palestinians.
The relationships between Arab states and Palestinians have been marked by both support and tension. Arab nations, traditionally backing the Palestinian cause, have seen their diplomatic and security ties frayed by regional conflicts and shifting alliances, affecting political and military dynamics across the Middle East.
In Jordan, the influx of Palestinian refugees post-1948 and the subsequent civil war in 1970, following tensions with the Palestine Liberation Organisation, highlighted the fragile alliance. Meanwhile, Lebanon's sectarian strife erupted after the PLO's relocation, manifesting in a multi-faceted civil war where Palestinian camps were often caught in the conflict's crosshairs.
Egypt has played a significant role in mediating peace between Israel and Palestinian factions, although its own internal politics, shaped by Islamist groups, complicates this support. The UAE and Sudan's recent overtures towards normalization with Israel signal new chapters in Middle East diplomacy, challenging traditional loyalties without a Palestinian state resolution.
