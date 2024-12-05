U.S. Defense Secretary Cancels South Korea Trip Amid Political Tensions

In a sudden shift, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has canceled his much-anticipated trip to South Korea. This change comes in the wake of political unrest following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's unsuccessful bid to impose martial law earlier this year.

According to two U.S. officials who spoke with Reuters, the plans for the visit were initially underway, but the current political climate made it an unsuitable time for the Secretary's presence in the region.

One official, who preferred to remain anonymous, emphasized that South Korean authorities were consulted about this itinerary change, highlighting the sensitivity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)