Left Menu

McKinsey Africa Settles U.S. Bribery Case for $122 Million

McKinsey and Company Africa Ltd will pay over $122 million to settle a U.S. investigation into a bribery scheme involving South African government officials. The company was charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The case includes former executive Vikas Sagar's guilty plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:30 IST
McKinsey Africa Settles U.S. Bribery Case for $122 Million

McKinsey and Company Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company Inc., has agreed to pay more than $122 million to settle a U.S. investigation into a bribery scheme involving South African government officials, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The privately-owned firm faced charges of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, with incidents occurring between 2012 and 2016. The settlement comes as part of a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the department.

Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, stated, "McKinsey Africa bribed South African officials to secure lucrative consulting business, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in profits." Former senior partner Vikas Sagar has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024