Punjab Gears Up: Security Tightened for Municipal Elections

Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming municipal elections. The elections cover five municipal corporations and multiple councils, with significant police deployment planned. Special DGP Shukla will oversee the security operations for 1,609 polling locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:08 IST
Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri has convened a high-level meeting to discuss security measures for the forthcoming municipal elections. Officials, including Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh and Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla, were present to strategize on the deployment of forces.

Chaudhuri announced that voters in Punjab would soon head to the polls to elect representatives for five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils/nagar panchayats. By-elections for 43 municipal wards and six other municipal corporations are also scheduled by the end of December.

Security concerns have been addressed with the identification of 344 hypersensitive and 665 sensitive polling booths. A total of 20,486 police personnel will be stationed across 1,609 polling locations, ensuring tension-free elections under the supervision of Special DGP Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

