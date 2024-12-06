Left Menu

Diplomacy in Motion: Iraqi, Syrian, and Iranian Foreign Ministers Convene Amid Volatile Syrian Conflict

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is set to meet with his Syrian and Iranian counterparts amid escalating tensions in Syria. The discussions will focus on the recent rebel advances in key Syrian cities. Iraqi fighters and Iran-aligned paramilitary groups have mobilized along the Syrian border, citing preventative measures.

06-12-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, is scheduled to meet with Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers to address the escalating situation in Syria. The Iraqi state news agency reported this development on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic discussions in light of recent events.

This urgent meeting follows rapid territorial gains by Syrian rebels, who captured the northern city of Aleppo last week and seized Hama on Thursday. Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh arrived in Baghdad on Thursday, with the Iranian Foreign Minister expected soon for the talks.

Meanwhile, Iraqi fighters have entered Syria to support the Assad regime, according to both Iraqi and Syrian sources. Iraq's Iran-aligned Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary coalition has been strategically positioned along the Syrian border, citing precautionary measures to prevent any conflict spillover into Iraqi territory.

