Diplomacy in Motion: Iraqi, Syrian, and Iranian Foreign Ministers Convene Amid Volatile Syrian Conflict

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, is scheduled to meet with Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers to address the escalating situation in Syria. The Iraqi state news agency reported this development on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic discussions in light of recent events.

This urgent meeting follows rapid territorial gains by Syrian rebels, who captured the northern city of Aleppo last week and seized Hama on Thursday. Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh arrived in Baghdad on Thursday, with the Iranian Foreign Minister expected soon for the talks.

Meanwhile, Iraqi fighters have entered Syria to support the Assad regime, according to both Iraqi and Syrian sources. Iraq's Iran-aligned Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary coalition has been strategically positioned along the Syrian border, citing precautionary measures to prevent any conflict spillover into Iraqi territory.

