Left Menu

Philippines Secures Repatriation Deal for Mary Jane Veloso

The Philippines and Indonesia have agreed on the repatriation procedures for Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine citizen facing a death sentence in Indonesia for drug trafficking. Both nations are finalizing logistical details with an aim to resolve the matter before Christmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:03 IST
Philippines Secures Repatriation Deal for Mary Jane Veloso
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, the Philippines has finalized an agreement with Jakarta for the repatriation of Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine national who faced the death penalty in Indonesia for drug trafficking. Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's chief minister for law and human rights, announced the agreement on Friday.

The repatriation of Veloso, a domestic worker and mother of two, comes after extended negotiations with both countries agreeing on terms, including respect for the Indonesian court's sentencing and a reciprocal arrangement. The deal reflects a potential shift in international relations between the two nations concerned with justice and humanitarian considerations.

Veloso's case highlighted issues within drug trafficking rings and legal processes. While previously facing execution, Veloso maintained her innocence, stating she unknowingly carried drugs for a Philippine recruiter. Both countries are set to discuss further technicalities to finalize the transfer, expected before the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024