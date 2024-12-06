Philippines Secures Repatriation Deal for Mary Jane Veloso
The Philippines and Indonesia have agreed on the repatriation procedures for Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine citizen facing a death sentence in Indonesia for drug trafficking. Both nations are finalizing logistical details with an aim to resolve the matter before Christmas.
In a significant diplomatic development, the Philippines has finalized an agreement with Jakarta for the repatriation of Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine national who faced the death penalty in Indonesia for drug trafficking. Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's chief minister for law and human rights, announced the agreement on Friday.
The repatriation of Veloso, a domestic worker and mother of two, comes after extended negotiations with both countries agreeing on terms, including respect for the Indonesian court's sentencing and a reciprocal arrangement. The deal reflects a potential shift in international relations between the two nations concerned with justice and humanitarian considerations.
Veloso's case highlighted issues within drug trafficking rings and legal processes. While previously facing execution, Veloso maintained her innocence, stating she unknowingly carried drugs for a Philippine recruiter. Both countries are set to discuss further technicalities to finalize the transfer, expected before the year's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
