Manipur Police Crackdown on Illegal Activities
The Manipur Police arrested three members of a banned group in Imphal West for extortion and illegal arms possession. The operation, conducted with the CRPF, led to the capture of Kangleipak Communist Party members and the discovery of an illicit weapon-making workshop in Kangchup.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Manipur Police arrested three individuals from a proscribed outfit involved in extortion and illegal arms possession, sources confirmed on Friday. The operation took place in Imphal West district.
The arrests were part of a joint effort by the police and CRPF, targeting the Kangleipak Communist Party's Peoples' War Group. The operation, conducted in Phayeng, resulted in the apprehension of these cadres.
Notably, a country-made pistol and ammunition were seized. The authorities also uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing workshop in the Kangchup area, further highlighting the group's illicit activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)