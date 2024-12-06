Manipur Police Crackdown on Illegal Activities

In a significant crackdown, the Manipur Police arrested three individuals from a proscribed outfit involved in extortion and illegal arms possession, sources confirmed on Friday. The operation took place in Imphal West district.

The arrests were part of a joint effort by the police and CRPF, targeting the Kangleipak Communist Party's Peoples' War Group. The operation, conducted in Phayeng, resulted in the apprehension of these cadres.

Notably, a country-made pistol and ammunition were seized. The authorities also uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing workshop in the Kangchup area, further highlighting the group's illicit activities.

