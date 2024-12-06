Diplomatic Discourse: Bangladesh and India's Tensions Rise Amid Minority Protests
Bangladesh summoned Shikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman for consultations amidst protests against attacks on Hindu minorities. Protests around the Kolkata mission have ramped up tensions. Bangladesh also protested vandalism in Agartala. Indian Foreign Secretary Misri is set to visit Dhaka amid the strained relations.
- India
Bangladesh has called Shikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, Acting Deputy High Commissioner based in Kolkata, for urgent consultations following ongoing protests over attacks on Hindu minorities in the country.
Rahman, also the Minister - Political Affairs, was recalled to Dhaka amidst heightened tensions marked by demonstrations outside the Bangladesh mission in Kolkata. He is expected to return in time for significant foreign secretary-level discussions scheduled for the following week. A representative from the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed this development to PTI.
Relations between Bangladesh and India remain tense following reports of violence against Hindu minorities, with recent demonstrations intensifying at the mission. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, has ceased all visa and consular services, citing security concerns due to protestors breaching its premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
