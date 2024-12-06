Left Menu

Sub-inspector dies after being run over by rain in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:21 IST
Sub-inspector dies after being run over by rain in Lucknow
The body of a 39-year-old sub-inspector, who was run over by a train here was recovered, police said on Friday.

On Wednesday around 2 pm, a call was received regarding a person being run over by a train near Majhgavan village, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said.

Upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and tried identifying the body, he said.

However the identity of the body could not be ascertained and was sent for postmortem, Yadav said.

The officer said that on Thursday, the body was identified as sub-inspector Dhyan Singh, a resident of Kaushambi district.

Sushant Golf City Station House Officer Anjani Kumar Mishra said that Singh was posted at Police Headquarters in Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

