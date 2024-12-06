Left Menu

Head of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish force: Islamic State has taken areas in east Syria

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 06-12-2024 15:48 IST
The head of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish force said on Friday that Islamic State group had taken control over some areas in eastern Syria.

"Due to the recent developments, there is increased movement by Islamic State mercenaries in the Syrian desert, in the south and west of Deir Al-Zor and the countryside of al-Raqqa," Mazloum Abdi said in a press conference, referring to areas in the east of the country.

