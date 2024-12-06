Left Menu

Four held in Nashik with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:30 IST
Four held in Nashik with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested in Nashik allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

Ajay Bhika Raikar, Mohsin Hanif Sheikh and Altaf Piran Shah were held on Thursday with 61.5 grams of mephedrone, the official said.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of alleged supplier Aakarshan Srisrimal, the official added.

They have been charged under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Indiranagar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024