Left Menu

Naxalites kill Anganwadi assistant on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

A woman Anganwadi assistant was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday.The incident took place on Friday night in Timapur village under Basaguda police station limits, he said.As per the preliminary information, some unidentified Naxalites stormed inside the house of Laxmi Padam 45 in the village and strangled her to death in front of her family.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 07-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 10:40 IST
Naxalites kill Anganwadi assistant on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A woman Anganwadi assistant was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Timapur village under Basaguda police station limits, he said.

As per the preliminary information, some unidentified Naxalites stormed inside the house of Laxmi Padam (45) in the village and strangled her to death in front of her family. They dumped the body in the courtyard of the house and escaped, the police official said.

After being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot, and the body was sent for the post-mortem, he said.

A pamphlet issued by the Madded area committee of Maoists was found at the spot, in which they accused the woman of acting as a police informer, he said. A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

With this incident, more than 60 people have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024