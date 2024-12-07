Left Menu

Crisis in South Korea: Martial Law and Political Turmoil

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment over his attempt to impose martial law. His party's lawmakers left parliament, casting doubts on the impeachment vote. Yoon apologized but refused to resign, amidst intensifying calls for his departure and a deepening political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:38 IST
Crisis in South Korea: Martial Law and Political Turmoil
Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea is gripped by political turmoil as President Yoon Suk Yeol battles impeachment efforts over his attempt to impose martial law. On Saturday, lawmakers from Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) exited parliament while a motion for his impeachment was being debated, raising uncertainties about achieving the required two-thirds vote for passage.

Despite the opposition's need for eight PPP votes, Yoon's challenge escalates with investigations into the first lady, and amidst public outrage. Thousands have protested, drawing parallels to the 2016 impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, signaling potential shifts within the nation's political landscape.

President Yoon's declaration, citing threats from 'North Korean communist forces,' has provoked global criticism and calls from within his party for resignation. As South Korea's political future hangs in balance, investigations into Yoon for possible insurrection and abuse of power continue, foreshadowing unprecedented legal and democratic ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024