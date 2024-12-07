Left Menu

Rebels Push Forward in Syrian Battle: A Nation at a Crossroads

The Syrian rebels are advancing rapidly, with strategic gains threatening to destabilize government forces and President Assad’s rule. Their successful seizure of key cities has left Syrian military forces overwhelmed, amid a complex web of international influences and strained relationships with allies like Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:54 IST
Rebels Push Forward in Syrian Battle: A Nation at a Crossroads

The Syrian rebels are pushing their advance on the central city of Homs, challenging the stability of President Bashar al-Assad's government and its defenses. Government troops are scrambling to shore up weakened positions as the rebels continue their rapid gains throughout the country.

Having captured significant cities including Aleppo, Hama, and Deir al-Zor, the insurgents have taken control of Deraa and Suweida in the south, showcasing a resurgence in areas where the conflict seemed to have subsided. These developments have concerned international actors, observing a potential escalation that disrupts regional stability.

As Syria's civil war approaches new developments, once reliable support from Russia and Iran complicates the conflict picture. Western officials report Russia is distracted by its own priorities, and Iran faces internal challenges, reducing their focus on Syria. With Hezbollah's capabilities also strained, the landscape of Syria's ongoing conflict continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024