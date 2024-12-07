Rebels Push Forward in Syrian Battle: A Nation at a Crossroads

The Syrian rebels are pushing their advance on the central city of Homs, challenging the stability of President Bashar al-Assad's government and its defenses. Government troops are scrambling to shore up weakened positions as the rebels continue their rapid gains throughout the country.

Having captured significant cities including Aleppo, Hama, and Deir al-Zor, the insurgents have taken control of Deraa and Suweida in the south, showcasing a resurgence in areas where the conflict seemed to have subsided. These developments have concerned international actors, observing a potential escalation that disrupts regional stability.

As Syria's civil war approaches new developments, once reliable support from Russia and Iran complicates the conflict picture. Western officials report Russia is distracted by its own priorities, and Iran faces internal challenges, reducing their focus on Syria. With Hezbollah's capabilities also strained, the landscape of Syria's ongoing conflict continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)