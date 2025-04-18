Historic Diplomacy: US Lawmakers' Unofficial Visit to a New Syria

In a symbolic move marking the first US congressional visit to Syria since the fall of Bashar Assad, Republican Representatives Marlin Stutzman of Indiana and Cory Mills of Florida traveled to the Syrian capital. The visit, organized by the Syrian-American nonprofit, reflects an effort to engage with the new Islamist government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

During their trip, Mills and Stutzman toured significant sites including a historic synagogue in Jobar and met with Christian leaders in Bab Touma. The discussions with Syrian officials are expected to address critical issues such as sanctions and the country's transition towards democracy, amid ongoing US non-recognition of al-Sharaa's government.

Simultaneously, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas met with President al-Sharaa to discuss mutual interests. The visit highlights Syria's complex regional relationships and its unresolved tensions with Israel, as historical refugee issues and territorial conflicts continue to influence diplomatic ties.

