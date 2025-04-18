Left Menu

Historic Diplomacy: US Lawmakers' Unofficial Visit to a New Syria

Two Republican Congress members visited Syria for the first time since Bashar Assad's fall, aiming to see the country's needs firsthand and explore lifting sanctions. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also visited, highlighting regional dynamics amidst Israeli concerns over Syria's current Islamist leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:10 IST
Historic Diplomacy: US Lawmakers' Unofficial Visit to a New Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a symbolic move marking the first US congressional visit to Syria since the fall of Bashar Assad, Republican Representatives Marlin Stutzman of Indiana and Cory Mills of Florida traveled to the Syrian capital. The visit, organized by the Syrian-American nonprofit, reflects an effort to engage with the new Islamist government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

During their trip, Mills and Stutzman toured significant sites including a historic synagogue in Jobar and met with Christian leaders in Bab Touma. The discussions with Syrian officials are expected to address critical issues such as sanctions and the country's transition towards democracy, amid ongoing US non-recognition of al-Sharaa's government.

Simultaneously, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas met with President al-Sharaa to discuss mutual interests. The visit highlights Syria's complex regional relationships and its unresolved tensions with Israel, as historical refugee issues and territorial conflicts continue to influence diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025