Left Menu

Wayanad Landslide: Congress Slams Central and State Governments Over Rehabilitation

The Congress party criticizes both the union and state governments for their handling of the rehabilitation efforts for the landslide survivors in Wayanad. Allegations of playing politics over the issue are made, urging immediate action and financial support. The disaster devastated multiple villages, leading to loss of lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:11 IST
Wayanad Landslide: Congress Slams Central and State Governments Over Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused both the union and state governments of neglecting the rehabilitation efforts for landslide survivors in Wayanad, urging politicians not to play politics with the issue.

Citing a lack of funding support from the Centre, the party argued for the necessity of an advance payment to expedite rehabilitation efforts. The state, with reported funds available, is also criticized for delaying action.

Congress leader K C Venugopal emphasized the need for both governments to act responsibly and swiftly in declaring the landslide a national disaster, calling for necessary assistance from the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024