Wayanad Landslide: Congress Slams Central and State Governments Over Rehabilitation
The Congress party criticizes both the union and state governments for their handling of the rehabilitation efforts for the landslide survivors in Wayanad. Allegations of playing politics over the issue are made, urging immediate action and financial support. The disaster devastated multiple villages, leading to loss of lives.
The Congress party has accused both the union and state governments of neglecting the rehabilitation efforts for landslide survivors in Wayanad, urging politicians not to play politics with the issue.
Citing a lack of funding support from the Centre, the party argued for the necessity of an advance payment to expedite rehabilitation efforts. The state, with reported funds available, is also criticized for delaying action.
Congress leader K C Venugopal emphasized the need for both governments to act responsibly and swiftly in declaring the landslide a national disaster, calling for necessary assistance from the union.
