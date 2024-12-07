Wayanad Landslide: Congress Slams Central and State Governments Over Rehabilitation

The Congress party has accused both the union and state governments of neglecting the rehabilitation efforts for landslide survivors in Wayanad, urging politicians not to play politics with the issue.

Citing a lack of funding support from the Centre, the party argued for the necessity of an advance payment to expedite rehabilitation efforts. The state, with reported funds available, is also criticized for delaying action.

Congress leader K C Venugopal emphasized the need for both governments to act responsibly and swiftly in declaring the landslide a national disaster, calling for necessary assistance from the union.

