Tragedy at Sea: The Plight of Migrants to El Hierro

Forensic pathologist Modesto Martinez faces a rising death toll of African migrants arriving on the Canary Island of El Hierro. With 33 migrant deaths this year, the journey from West Africa to the Canaries is one of the deadliest routes. Martinez works tirelessly, often with limited resources, to identify the deceased.

Over the past two years, Modesto Martinez, a 68-year-old forensic pathologist, has seen an alarming increase in the number of dead migrants arriving on El Hierro, a small Canary Island. Initially moving there for a quieter life, Martinez now deals with a new reality as arrivals soar.

In 2023, El Hierro witnessed 33 migrant deaths, compared to 11 in 2022, reflecting a larger crisis within the Canary Islands. Thousands of migrants risk embarking on perilous journeys, often ending in tragedy due to dehydration, hypothermia, and other perilous conditions.

Despite efforts by Martinez and organizations like the Red Cross, the challenge of identifying and tracing deceased migrants remains daunting. The island's limited resources and lack of formal identification protocols add complexity to the crisis, highlighting the urgent need for systematic policy changes.

