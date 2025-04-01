Left Menu

Spreading Spiritual Wisdom: The Journey of the Travelling Sankirtan Party

The Travelling Sankirtan Party, a group of young monks from ISKCON Attapur, is on a mission to spread Vedic wisdom across India. Covering over 100,000 kilometers, they distribute spiritual literature and perform Sankirtan, touching over 1.2 crore lives with teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and other scriptures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:20 IST
In an era dominated by material pursuits, the Travelling Sankirtan Party (TSP) is working to reconnect people with their spiritual roots. With more than 30 devoted members, this dynamic group has traveled extensively to distribute sacred literature and engage communities with the powerful practice of Sankirtan.

Logging over 200,000 man-hours, the TSP has reached more than 1.2 crore individuals at significant cultural landmarks, sharing the profound teachings of Vedic scriptures. By fostering inner peace and spiritual enlightenment, these monks continue to inspire countless people to embrace compassion and self-awareness.

Beyond mere distribution, TSP aims to transform lives. Their unwavering faith and selfless dedication stand as a testament to the timeless relevance of Vedic teachings, promoting a revival of spiritual consciousness through the lens of love and unity.

