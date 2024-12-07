High-Profile Bail in Money Laundering Case: Pooja Singhal Walks Free

Pooja Singhal, a suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, has been granted bail by a special PMLA court in a prominent money laundering case.

The court approved her release upon furnishing two bonds of Rs 2 lakh each and surrendering her passport. This decision follows extensive deliberations over two days.

Singhal had been in custody since May 2022 due to allegations of corruption in the MGNREGA scheme, with the ED seizing over Rs 36 crore connected to illegal mining allegations. The Supreme Court had earlier provided interim bail for personal reasons. Key individuals linked to her were also implicated in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)