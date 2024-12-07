Denmark's F-16 Delivery Bolsters Ukraine's Defense Amidst Mourning

Denmark has stepped up its support for Ukraine by delivering a second batch of F-16 fighter jets, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday. As he traveled to Paris to meet prominent political figures, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Denmark's commitment while criticizing a lack of dedication from other allies.

"The initial set of aircraft supplied by Denmark is already effectively countering Russian missiles, safeguarding our citizens and our infrastructure," he stated. "Our air defense is now stronger, thanks to this delivery. If all partners were equally resolute, Russian aggression could be entirely thwarted." This development coincides with a somber period in Ukraine as the Zaporizhzhia region mourns the loss of 10 individuals killed in a Russian missile strike on Friday.

Criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy asserted that Putin's true aim was not peace but the ability to inflict violence on any nation. "Peace can only be achieved through strength," he added. Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, during a Paris event celebrating the Notre Dame Cathedral's restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)