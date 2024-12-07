Left Menu

TikTok's Future in Jeopardy: Creators Seek Alternatives

American TikTok content creators are urging followers to join them on other platforms after a court ruling threatened a possible ban unless TikTok is sold to a U.S. company by January. Concerns among creators and small businesses grow as the potential ban's impact on commerce and community is examined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American content creators on TikTok are urging their followers to subscribe to their channels on rival platforms like Meta-owned Instagram and Alphabet's YouTube. This call to action comes after a federal appeals court ruled that TikTok could face a ban if it is not transferred to a U.S.-based company by January 19.

With its 170 million strong user base in the U.S., TikTok has largely appealed to younger audiences through its short and often humorous videos. The platform has also drawn advertisers from major U.S. rivals and introduced TikTok Shop, providing a marketplace for small businesses. Despite its success, concerns from U.S. Congress about data collection by TikTok's Chinese owners have led to a law demanding its American divergence, a ruling backed by a federal appeals court.

While many have brushed off previous threats, the recent court decision has marked a significant shift, with a possible Supreme Court appeal still looming. Content creators, like influencer Chris Mowrey and TikTok figure Chris Burkett, express unease about the possible disappearance of their platforms. In light of this, many are preparing for a future beyond TikTok by directing followers to other social media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

