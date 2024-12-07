Druze Militias Triumph in Suweida: Army Bases Overrun

Druze militias have successfully overrun the majority of army bases in Syria's southern Suweida province, along the Jordanian border. This strategic advancement was reported by Druze militia sources speaking to Reuters on Saturday.

The Khalkhala air base, situated north of the provincial capital in the predominantly Druze-populated region, continues to be under army command. However, the military forces are regrouping at this location, following several key losses in the area.

Furthermore, the headquarters of the army's special forces unit in the city has experienced significant desertions. As a result, hundreds of army troops are now seeking refuge in Druze community halls for safety, sources report.

(With inputs from agencies.)