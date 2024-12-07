Druze Militias Triumph in Suweida: Army Bases Overrun
Druze militias have overrun most army bases in Syria's Suweida province, leaving one major base under army control. Khalkhala air base remains with the army, and the special forces headquarters has seen mass desertions. Soldiers are now seeking shelter in Druze community halls.
Druze militias have successfully overrun the majority of army bases in Syria's southern Suweida province, along the Jordanian border. This strategic advancement was reported by Druze militia sources speaking to Reuters on Saturday.
The Khalkhala air base, situated north of the provincial capital in the predominantly Druze-populated region, continues to be under army command. However, the military forces are regrouping at this location, following several key losses in the area.
Furthermore, the headquarters of the army's special forces unit in the city has experienced significant desertions. As a result, hundreds of army troops are now seeking refuge in Druze community halls for safety, sources report.
