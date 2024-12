Russian Strongholds in Syria Under Siege

Russian military posts in Syria are imperiled by advancing insurgents, posing a significant threat to Moscow's influence in the Middle East, according to Russian war bloggers.

The focus of Russian resources on Ukraine has left its Syrian operations vulnerable, challenging its geopolitical stronghold and military assets in the Mediterranean region.

Prominent voices urge immediate action to protect strategic sites like the Hmeimim airbase and Tartous naval facility, warning of considerable reputational and operational risks for Russia.

