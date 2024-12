Russian Bases in Syria Under Siege: Can Moscow Hold Its Ground?

Two key Russian military facilities in Syria are facing a significant threat from advancing insurgents, according to Russian war bloggers. With most of Russia's military resources committed in Ukraine, Moscow's ability to influence the Middle East is diminished, much unlike its decisive role in 2015.

The insurgents' rapid progress is a major blow to Russia's geopolitical presence, affecting its power projection across the Mediterranean and into Africa. Russian war bloggers, including well-known figures with close ties to the Defense Ministry, highlight the immediate threat to the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and the Tartous naval facility.

While Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov maintains confidence in curbing terrorist advances, prominent war bloggers emphasize the vulnerability of current Russian positions in Syria. Losing these bases could severely impede Russia's military capabilities in the region, accentuating the strategic challenges ahead.

