Left Menu

Russia Stands Firm Against Syrian Insurgent Group

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Russia will oppose the Syrian insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham by all means necessary. This statement was made during a forum in Qatar, emphasizing the premeditated nature of the group's offensive and Russia's support for the Syrian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:50 IST
Russia Stands Firm Against Syrian Insurgent Group
Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Saturday that Moscow would take all necessary measures to oppose the Syrian insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA.

During a forum in Qatar, Lavrov informed journalists that the militants' recent actions had been premeditated over a long period, aiming to influence the situation on the ground in Syria.

He emphasized Russia's intention to counter these efforts by supporting the legitimate Syrian authorities and reiterated the importance of renewing dialogue with the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024