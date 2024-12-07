Russia Stands Firm Against Syrian Insurgent Group
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Russia will oppose the Syrian insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham by all means necessary. This statement was made during a forum in Qatar, emphasizing the premeditated nature of the group's offensive and Russia's support for the Syrian government.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Saturday that Moscow would take all necessary measures to oppose the Syrian insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA.
During a forum in Qatar, Lavrov informed journalists that the militants' recent actions had been premeditated over a long period, aiming to influence the situation on the ground in Syria.
He emphasized Russia's intention to counter these efforts by supporting the legitimate Syrian authorities and reiterated the importance of renewing dialogue with the opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
