Left Menu

Wedding Night Tragedy: Youth Killed After Argument

Two people, Monu and Mohit, were arrested for allegedly killing an 18-year-old youth, Manjeet, following an argument during a wedding in Gurgaon. The victim suffered fatal injuries from a gunshot. An FIR was filed after a complaint by Vikas Kangra, resulting in the arrest of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:45 IST
Wedding Night Tragedy: Youth Killed After Argument
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events during a wedding function in Gurgaon, two individuals were arrested for allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old youth, police confirmed on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Monu and Mohit, were accused of opening fire after a confrontation escalated on Friday night. The victim, Manjeet, succumbed to injuries after being struck in the stomach.

Authorities seized a vehicle, an illegal pistol, accompanying magazines, and cartridges from the suspects, linking them conclusively to the crime. Investigations remain ongoing as the police delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024