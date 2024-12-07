Wedding Night Tragedy: Youth Killed After Argument
Two people, Monu and Mohit, were arrested for allegedly killing an 18-year-old youth, Manjeet, following an argument during a wedding in Gurgaon. The victim suffered fatal injuries from a gunshot. An FIR was filed after a complaint by Vikas Kangra, resulting in the arrest of the accused.
In a shocking turn of events during a wedding function in Gurgaon, two individuals were arrested for allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old youth, police confirmed on Saturday.
The suspects, identified as Monu and Mohit, were accused of opening fire after a confrontation escalated on Friday night. The victim, Manjeet, succumbed to injuries after being struck in the stomach.
Authorities seized a vehicle, an illegal pistol, accompanying magazines, and cartridges from the suspects, linking them conclusively to the crime. Investigations remain ongoing as the police delve deeper into the case.
