Wedding Night Tragedy: Youth Killed After Argument

In a shocking turn of events during a wedding function in Gurgaon, two individuals were arrested for allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old youth, police confirmed on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Monu and Mohit, were accused of opening fire after a confrontation escalated on Friday night. The victim, Manjeet, succumbed to injuries after being struck in the stomach.

Authorities seized a vehicle, an illegal pistol, accompanying magazines, and cartridges from the suspects, linking them conclusively to the crime. Investigations remain ongoing as the police delve deeper into the case.

