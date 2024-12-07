Left Menu

The Long Road to Reunification: Families Search for Loved Ones in Syrian Prisons

A video reveals Ali Al-Ali, missing for 40 years, potentially identified after Syrian prisons were stormed by rebels. Thousands of families cling to hope for reunion during the turmoil, with more than 100,000 believed missing. Syrian officials deny holding Lebanese prisoners despite families' claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:23 IST
The Long Road to Reunification: Families Search for Loved Ones in Syrian Prisons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ali Al-Ali's emotional saga resurfaced when a bearded man's video, freed after Syrian rebels took control of Hama, was identified by his brother, Muammar Al-Ali, marking nearly four decades since Ali's mysterious disappearance.

Throughout Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war, Ali vanished at 18, apprehended by the Syrian army, leaving his family in relentless searches that led to despondency before the rebels' swift advances unveiled layers of the Syrian prison complex.

The upheaval has stirred aspirations in countless families, yearning for reunions with detained relatives during Assad's longstanding rule. Human rights organizations assert that over 100,000 Syrians remain unaccounted for, believed to be trapped in prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024