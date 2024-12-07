Left Menu

Bihar Boosts Rewards for Gallantry Award Winners

The Bihar government significantly increased monetary rewards for gallantry award winners. Param Vir Chakra recipients now receive Rs 1 crore, up from Rs 10 lakh. Rewards for other military honors have also been hiked. The state will open more district soldier welfare offices to support armed forces' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:31 IST
Bihar Boosts Rewards for Gallantry Award Winners
The Bihar government has announced a substantial increase in monetary rewards for gallantry award winners, with Param Vir Chakra awardees now receiving Rs 1 crore instead of the previous Rs 10 lakh, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The decision reflects the government's commitment to recognizing the bravery of its armed forces personnel with enhanced rewards for various military honors, including Ashok Chakra, Mahaveer Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Veera Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra. The increase covers rewards ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 75 lakh for Ashok Chakra awardees, with corresponding rises for others.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated his administration's dedication to the welfare of military personnel during Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations, highlighting ongoing initiatives to open new district soldier welfare offices. Kumar also urged the public to support the Armed Forces Flag Day fund assisting the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

