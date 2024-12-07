Fake Video Sparks Unrest in Uttar Pradesh's Historic Mosque
A fake video showing alleged vandalism inside the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has led to legal action and community tension. The video, circulated on social media, angered residents and resulted in violence, injuring 29 police personnel. Authorities seek to identify those responsible.
A fake video purportedly depicting vandalism within the historic Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has prompted police to take action after it circulated widely on social media.
Outrage ensued following the video's upload on a YouTube channel, drawing the attention of local law enforcement. Sambhal's Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, stated that the deceptive video aimed to incite communal tensions.
In response, a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with authorities actively working to apprehend those behind the video. This incident follows a court-ordered survey of the mosque, which has resulted in violent clashes, leaving four people dead and 29 officers injured.
