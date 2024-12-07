High-Stakes Heist: Domestic Help Robs Retired Judge in Dramatic Poison Plot

A shocking incident unfolded when a domestic servant, Raju Thapa, allegedly drugged and robbed his employers, a retired judge and his wife, in Faridabad.

The son of the victims, unaware of their critical state, sent a neighbor doctor after his calls went unanswered on Saturday morning. The doctor found the couple unconscious and alerted the police.

According to police, Thapa fled with cash and jewellery, and authorities have formed three special teams to capture him. Inspector Anup Singh confirmed the urgency to bring the accused to justice.

