High-Stakes Heist: Domestic Help Robs Retired Judge in Dramatic Poison Plot

A domestic servant poisoned his employers' food to steal cash and jewellery. The retired judge and his wife were found unconscious, leading to a police investigation. Their son discovered the incident when his calls went unanswered. The police are actively searching for the missing perpetrator, Raju Thapa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded when a domestic servant, Raju Thapa, allegedly drugged and robbed his employers, a retired judge and his wife, in Faridabad.

The son of the victims, unaware of their critical state, sent a neighbor doctor after his calls went unanswered on Saturday morning. The doctor found the couple unconscious and alerted the police.

According to police, Thapa fled with cash and jewellery, and authorities have formed three special teams to capture him. Inspector Anup Singh confirmed the urgency to bring the accused to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

