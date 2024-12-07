Left Menu

Rebel Surge Puts Assad's Rule on Edge

Syrian rebels have made significant territorial gains, threatening the control of President Bashar al-Assad. Fierce battles in Homs and advances towards Damascus illustrate the unraveling of Assad's regime. The situation has international implications, drawing responses from regional and international powers, including Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:12 IST
Rebel Surge Puts Assad's Rule on Edge

In a significant development, Syrian rebels have intensified their assault on government forces, gaining critical ground in and around Homs, a pivotal city. Coupled with advances towards the capital, Damascus, this rapid offensive destabilizes President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

The insurgents' strategic capture of major cities and regions, traditionally viewed as strongholds, poses a direct threat to Assad's decades-long reign. Moreover, the rebellion's resurgence challenges the influence of Assad's key ally, Iran, in the region.

The swift changes on the battlefield have commanded the attention of international powers. Russia, Iran, and Turkey are engaged in diplomatic discussions to address the growing instability, yet concrete resolutions remain uncertain amid the fast-evolving crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024