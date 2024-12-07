Left Menu

Unmasking the SIM Scam: How a Bihar Man Fueled International Cyber Fraud

Anuj Kumar, a registered SIM vendor from Bihar, was arrested for selling over 1,000 illegal SIM cards internationally. These SIM cards facilitated various cyber frauds. Kumar exploited Gaya's tourism to distribute these SIMs, helping cybercriminals communicate untraceably. Police seized 5,000 SIM cards during the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:26 IST
Unmasking the SIM Scam: How a Bihar Man Fueled International Cyber Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police announced the arrest of Anuj Kumar in Bihar for allegedly selling SIM cards involved in international cyber fraud operations.

Authorities confiscated 5,000 SIM cards, linking Kumar to fraud cases in countries like China and Cambodia. Kumar, sourced from Gaya, exploited the city's tourist traffic for his network.

Registered as a SIM vendor, Kumar orchestrated a comprehensive distribution network, trafficking illegal SIMs to aid cross-border cybercrime, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024