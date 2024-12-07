Unmasking the SIM Scam: How a Bihar Man Fueled International Cyber Fraud
Anuj Kumar, a registered SIM vendor from Bihar, was arrested for selling over 1,000 illegal SIM cards internationally. These SIM cards facilitated various cyber frauds. Kumar exploited Gaya's tourism to distribute these SIMs, helping cybercriminals communicate untraceably. Police seized 5,000 SIM cards during the arrest.
Delhi Police announced the arrest of Anuj Kumar in Bihar for allegedly selling SIM cards involved in international cyber fraud operations.
Authorities confiscated 5,000 SIM cards, linking Kumar to fraud cases in countries like China and Cambodia. Kumar, sourced from Gaya, exploited the city's tourist traffic for his network.
Registered as a SIM vendor, Kumar orchestrated a comprehensive distribution network, trafficking illegal SIMs to aid cross-border cybercrime, police stated.
