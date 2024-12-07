Unmasking the SIM Scam: How a Bihar Man Fueled International Cyber Fraud

Delhi Police announced the arrest of Anuj Kumar in Bihar for allegedly selling SIM cards involved in international cyber fraud operations.

Authorities confiscated 5,000 SIM cards, linking Kumar to fraud cases in countries like China and Cambodia. Kumar, sourced from Gaya, exploited the city's tourist traffic for his network.

Registered as a SIM vendor, Kumar orchestrated a comprehensive distribution network, trafficking illegal SIMs to aid cross-border cybercrime, police stated.

