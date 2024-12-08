Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Edge Closer to Toppling Assad

Syrian rebels have launched a decisive offensive against government strongholds, capturing key cities and nearing the capital, Damascus. As U.S. and Western officials speculate on President Assad's impending downfall, the rapid rebel advance threatens to destabilize the region and undermine support from Assad's allies, including Iran and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 02:30 IST
Syrian Rebels Edge Closer to Toppling Assad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian rebels intensified their battle for control over the strategic city of Homs on Saturday, making swift progress towards Damascus in a move suggesting President Bashar al-Assad's regime could be on the brink of collapse. Western and U.S. officials have noted the rapid disintegration of government defenses as insurgents gain ground.

The capture of significant locations in Homs and advances towards Damascus pose a severe threat to the Assad dynasty's long-standing rule over Syria. The insurgents' progress also jeopardizes the influence of Iran, Assad's regional ally. Anonymous U.S. sources indicate that Assad's rule might end in as little as a week.

Syrian government forces have retreated, with rebels claiming to have seized control of most of the southwest in just 24 hours. Protesters in Damascus, now joined by defecting soldiers, have demonstrated against the Assad regime, tearing down symbols of his authority, as fears of widespread regional instability rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024