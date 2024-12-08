Syrian Rebels Edge Closer to Toppling Assad

Syrian rebels intensified their battle for control over the strategic city of Homs on Saturday, making swift progress towards Damascus in a move suggesting President Bashar al-Assad's regime could be on the brink of collapse. Western and U.S. officials have noted the rapid disintegration of government defenses as insurgents gain ground.

The capture of significant locations in Homs and advances towards Damascus pose a severe threat to the Assad dynasty's long-standing rule over Syria. The insurgents' progress also jeopardizes the influence of Iran, Assad's regional ally. Anonymous U.S. sources indicate that Assad's rule might end in as little as a week.

Syrian government forces have retreated, with rebels claiming to have seized control of most of the southwest in just 24 hours. Protesters in Damascus, now joined by defecting soldiers, have demonstrated against the Assad regime, tearing down symbols of his authority, as fears of widespread regional instability rise.

