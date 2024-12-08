Homs Falls, Assad's Reign in Peril Amid Rapid Insurgent Gains
Amid rapid advancements by insurgents, Syrian government forces retreated from Homs, a crucial city, highlighting the vulnerability of Assad's rule. The fall threatens the Assad dynasty and poses regional instability risks. Allies' commitments waiver amid shifting geopolitics, as foreign officials predict Assad's potential imminent ousting.
The fall of Homs on Saturday marks a pivotal moment in Syria's ongoing civil war. The retreat by government forces from this key city comes amid a rapid sweep by rebels across major regions, threatening the continuity of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
The insurgents, already advancing towards Damascus, have since celebrated victories in the city center and released thousands of detainees from a central prison. Reports indicate that state security and intelligence personnel evacuated key offices.
This swift collapse of government control has alarmed countries in the region, prompting calls for a political solution. Meanwhile, Assad's major allies, including Russia and Iran, are beleaguered by their own conflicts, raising questions about the future of foreign support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
