Homs Falls, Assad's Reign in Peril Amid Rapid Insurgent Gains

The fall of Homs on Saturday marks a pivotal moment in Syria's ongoing civil war. The retreat by government forces from this key city comes amid a rapid sweep by rebels across major regions, threatening the continuity of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The insurgents, already advancing towards Damascus, have since celebrated victories in the city center and released thousands of detainees from a central prison. Reports indicate that state security and intelligence personnel evacuated key offices.

This swift collapse of government control has alarmed countries in the region, prompting calls for a political solution. Meanwhile, Assad's major allies, including Russia and Iran, are beleaguered by their own conflicts, raising questions about the future of foreign support.

