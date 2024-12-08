Tragic Fratricide: Police Personnel Found Dead in Udhampur
In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, two police officers were found dead from bullet injuries inside a police van. Investigations suggest fratricide followed by suicide as the cause. One selection grade constable, also present, survived and is assisting with inquiries.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident, two police personnel were discovered dead with bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday morning. Authorities suspect it could be a case of fratricide.
The deceased officers were en route from Sopore in North Kashmir to the Subsidiary Training Centre in Reasi when the tragic event occurred. Their bodies were found in a police vehicle near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal, Udhampur, around 6:30 am. Responding swiftly, a police team transported the bodies to the district hospital for a postmortem.
Preliminary investigations suggest an unfortunate case of fratricide and suicide, according to senior police officials on the scene. The involvement of three officers has come to light, with the driver constable and a head constable having lost their lives. Meanwhile, a selection grade constable, who was also in the vehicle, survived the incident unscathed and is currently being questioned for further insights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fratricide
- police
- shooting
- Udhampur
- Kashmir
- postmortem
- investigation
- Talwara
- Reasi
- district
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Political Drama: Investigations and Electoral Controversies
Singaporean Woman Under Investigation for Telegram Channel Ties to Gaza Conflict
Kashmir Documentary Premieres at IFFI 2024: A Call for Peace
Discover Jammu & Kashmir's Cultural Treasures at IITF
Disappearance of Dual Citizen Sparks International Investigation