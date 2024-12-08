Left Menu

Foiled Abductions & Arms Seizure: A Militant's Arrest in Manipur

In Manipur's Imphal, police thwarted an abduction attempt, arresting a militant and seizing weapons. Concurrently, a large arms cache was uncovered in Kangpokpi, while four individuals were apprehended for illegal poppy cultivation. The police operation highlights ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Police successfully disrupted an abduction attempt in Imphal's Thangal Bazaar, detaining a militant linked to the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba). Two individuals were rescued in the operation, highlighting the effective response of local forces.

In a related crackdown, security personnel carried out a meticulous search operation in Kangpokpi, uncovering an extensive arms cache containing a sniper rifle, pistols, explosives, and more. This underscores the region's challenges in managing illicit weaponry.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested four individuals for illicit poppy cultivation in Ukhrul district. About 30 acres of poppy fields were discovered, with weapons confiscated, indicating an ongoing struggle against illegal narcotics production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

