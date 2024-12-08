Foiled Abductions & Arms Seizure: A Militant's Arrest in Manipur

Manipur Police successfully disrupted an abduction attempt in Imphal's Thangal Bazaar, detaining a militant linked to the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba). Two individuals were rescued in the operation, highlighting the effective response of local forces.

In a related crackdown, security personnel carried out a meticulous search operation in Kangpokpi, uncovering an extensive arms cache containing a sniper rifle, pistols, explosives, and more. This underscores the region's challenges in managing illicit weaponry.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested four individuals for illicit poppy cultivation in Ukhrul district. About 30 acres of poppy fields were discovered, with weapons confiscated, indicating an ongoing struggle against illegal narcotics production.

(With inputs from agencies.)