Intensified Search Operation Near Jammu Border Unfolds
A large-scale search operation is in progress in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, sparked by reports of suspicious movement near the International Border. Police, Army, and CRPF are involved in the operation, which is supported by aerial surveillance, although no suspects have been found yet.
Tensions rose in the Kandi area near Jammu and Kashmir's International Border as a massive search operation was initiated following reports of suspicious activity. Local villagers alerted authorities, leading to a swift response.
A coordinated effort from police, Army, and CRPF began Saturday night in several forward villages of the Hiranagar sector. The operation aims to track down three to four individuals reported moving suspiciously in the area.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobit Saxena, noted the ongoing intensity of the operation, yet admitted that the suspects remain elusive. Aerial surveillance complements the comprehensive ground search.
(With inputs from agencies.)
