Intensified Search Operation Near Jammu Border Unfolds

Tensions rose in the Kandi area near Jammu and Kashmir's International Border as a massive search operation was initiated following reports of suspicious activity. Local villagers alerted authorities, leading to a swift response.

A coordinated effort from police, Army, and CRPF began Saturday night in several forward villages of the Hiranagar sector. The operation aims to track down three to four individuals reported moving suspiciously in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobit Saxena, noted the ongoing intensity of the operation, yet admitted that the suspects remain elusive. Aerial surveillance complements the comprehensive ground search.

(With inputs from agencies.)